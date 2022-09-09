Tropical Storm “Inday” slightly intensifies

Trough likely to bring rain showers to parts of country

(Eagle News) — “Inday” has slightly intensified and is now over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, however, aside from rain showers caused by its trough, the tropical storm remains less likely to bring heavy rains to the country throughout the forecast period.

PAGASA said “Inday” may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands beginning mid to late Saturday.

“These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period,” the weather bureau said.

PAGASA said “Inday” is forecast to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Sunday before tuning more north northwestward or northward over the sea east of Taiwan while decelerating.

The tropical storm may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early next week.