Tropical Storm “Falcon” decelerates as it moves over PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Falcon” has decelerated on Saturday morning as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that although no tropical cyclone wind signals are in place, the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Egay” will also be enhanced by “Falcon” starting this weekend.

So far, “Falcon” is located 1315 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph.

As a result, occasional monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA said forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Saturday:

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Romblon

Most of Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

“Falcon” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.