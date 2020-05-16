Tropical Storm “Ambo” maintains strength; Signal No. 2 hoisted over Ilocos Norte, other areas

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Ambo” has maintained its strength and is now over the coastal waters of Ilocos Sur.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 7 a.m., the center of “Ambo” was over Santa Cruz, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 20 kph, and is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon.

PAGASA said Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, San Carlos City, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, Binmaley, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Sta. Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, San Jacinto, Pozzorubio, San Fabian, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug), Nueva Vizcaya, and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan) are under Signal No.2, which means they will experience “strong to damaging gale-force winds” during the passage of the tropical storm.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba), and the rest of Pangasinan.

Today, moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales, while moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Batanes and Babuyan Islands for tomorrow.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, and the east coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands.