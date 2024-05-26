Tropical Storm “Aghon” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Aghon” has slightly intensified as it meanders over Sariaya, Quezon.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, the following are under a tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2:
- the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands
- Laguna
- the eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)
- the eastern portion of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras)
Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the following:
- the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)
- the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)
- the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)
- the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)
- the southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)
- Aurora
- the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao)
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- the rest of Quezon
- the rest of Rizal
- Cavite
- the rest of Batangas
- the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong)
- Marinduque
- the extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
PAGASA said “Aghon” was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 125 kph.
It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.
According to the weather bureau, “Aghon” is expected to move across the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours.
It is forecast to reach a severe tropical storm category on Monday, and may reach Typhoon status by Tuesday afternoon or evening.
PAGASA said it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday.