Tropical Storm “Aghon” slightly intensifies

the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)

the southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)

Aurora

the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

the rest of Quezon

the rest of Rizal

Cavite

the rest of Batangas

the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong)

Marinduque

the extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

PAGASA said “Aghon” was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, “Aghon” is expected to move across the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours.

It is forecast to reach a severe tropical storm category on Monday, and may reach Typhoon status by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday.