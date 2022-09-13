Tropical depression outside PAR intensifies, is forecast to enter PAR as typhoon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified and is expected to enter PAR as a typhoon.

According to PAGASA, once inside PAR, the tropical cyclone will be named “Josie.”

PAGASA said so far, the tropical depression was located 1,740 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It’s packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression is forecast to track slowly northeastward or become almost stationary for the next 36 hours.

It is then expected to turn sharply northwestward or west northwestward on Thursday while accelerating.

“On the track forecast, it may enter the PAR region on Thursday afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates related to this tropical cyclone,” PAGASA added.

So far, the weather bureau said the southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.