Tropical depression off extreme N. Luzon enters PAR, now named “Gener”

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression northeast of extreme Northern Luzon has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said TD “Gener” entered PAR at 4 a.m.

So far, a rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas, with light to moderate with occasional heavy rains expected over Occidental Mindoro within two to three hours but because of the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting that island group and Mindanao.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Palawan.

A thunderstorm is also more likely to develop over Metro Manila in the next 12 hours.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, on the other hand, will prevail over Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque and Northern Samar.

Moderate winds blowing will prevail in those areas, which will have moderate seas.