Tropical depression may enter PAR on Monday, Dec. 23

(Eagle News)–A new tropical depression may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical depression was so far located 2115 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 60 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the low pressure area already inside PAR 55 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will in the meantime bring rains to eastern Mindanao and eastern Visayas.