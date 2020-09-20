Tropical Depression “Marce” slightly intensifies but no tropical cyclone wind signal raised

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Marce” has slightly intensified and is currently almost stationary.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Marce” was estimated 1,285 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon but is not expected to affect the land areas and coastal waters of the country.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in place.

PAGASA said “Marce” has been almost stationary for the past six hours, and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility today or early this afternoon.

“Marce” is forecast to remain a tropical depression throughout its lifespan, although it may intensify into a weak tropical storm.

It is forecast to transition into an extratropical low on Tuesday.