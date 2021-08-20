Tropical Depression “Isang” maintains strength but is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall: PAGASA

Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected instead due to easterlies

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Isang” has maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Isang,” which is situated 1110 kilometers east of that part of the country, is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period.

The entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will instead have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the Philippines.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, meanwhile, are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will also be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

The weather bureau said “Isang” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or on Sunday morning.