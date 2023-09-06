Tropical Depression “Ineng” now outside PAR

(Eagle News) — “Ineng” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical depression is now estimated 1,240 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and has a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is currently moving north northeastward at 20 kph.

According to PAGASA, although the tropical depression is not directly affecting the country, it and the remnants of “Haikui” are still slightly enhancing the southwest monsoon.

As a result, occasional rains are expected over the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.