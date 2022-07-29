Tropical Depression “Ester” maintains strength as it moves over PHL Sea

Southwest monsoon enhanced by “Ester,” Tropical Storm “Songda” outside PAR to bring rains to parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ester” has maintained its strength as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Ester” was so far estimated 800 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving at 10 kph.

While no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently raised due to the tropical depression, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Ester” and Tropical Storm “Songda” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over several provinces in the western sections of Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila and Visayas.

PAGASA said “Ester” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon.