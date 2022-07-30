Tropical Depression “Ester” forecast to exit PAR on Saturday afternoon

Rains expected over western part of Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Ester” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, so far, “Ester” is over the Philippine Sea off extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving north northwestward slowly.

While no storm signal has been raised over the country due to “Ester,” PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression and Tropical Storm “Songda” (outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over several provinces in the western sections of Southern Luzon (including Metro Manila) and Visayas.

The tropical depression and the southwest monsoon will also bring moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country.

“Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions,” PAGASA said.