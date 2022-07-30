Tropical Depression “Ester” accelerates while moving westward over Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ester” has accelerated while moving westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Ester” was so far estimated 550 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and a gustiness of up to 55 kph, while moving at 20 kph.

PAGASA said no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently raised in the country over the tropical depression, but the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “Songda” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and “Ester” will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over several provinces in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila and Visayas.

PAGASA said “Ester” is forecast to decelerate north northwestward in the next 12 hours and will gradually accelerate northward by tomorrow early morning.

“Ester” is forecast to remain a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.