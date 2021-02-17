Tropical depression enters PAR; “Auring” now first cyclone to hit PHL in 2021

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression off Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is now named “Auring.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Auring” is officially the first cyclone to enter PAR in 2021.

It is so far not affecting any part of the country but localities in the Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Cotabato, and Lanao del Sur, especially hazard-prone areas, were advised to “take appropriate preparatory measures” due to the “increasing likelihood of heavy rains and gusty conditions associated with the potential passage of a tropical cyclone during the weekend through Monday,” PAGASA said.

It said “Auring” is forecast to move generally westward or west-southwestward in the next 12 hours.

Afterwards, it will move generally west-northwestward and will make landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a tropical storm.

PAGASA said in anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions due to “Auring,” Signal No. 1 may be raised over several provinces of Caraga and Davao Region as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Catanduanes and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Bicol Region.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

That means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for mariners of small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” PAGASA said.