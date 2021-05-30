Tropical depression east of Mindanao enters PAR, is named “Dante”

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is now named “Dante.”

In a weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 1,030 km east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is so far moving west northwest at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of “Dante.”

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.