Tropical Depression “Caloy” exits PAR

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Caloy” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of “Caloy” was estimated 575 km west of Iba, Zambales and is moving westward slowly.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression “Caloy” will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The weather bureau added the southwest monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression will bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“Caloy” is expected to move northwestward or west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow and Saturday.

The tropical depression will then move slowly north northwestward on Sunday and Monday towards the southern portion of China, where it is forecast to make landfall.