Tropical Depression “Caloy” almost stationary over West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Caloy” is now almost stationary over the West Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Depression “Caloy” was estimated 375 km west of Iba, Zambales.

The tropical depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression “Caloy” will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression will also bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“Caloy” is forecast to remain almost stationary or move generally west northwestward today before turning northwestward tomorrow through Friday morning.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 24 hours.