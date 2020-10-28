Tropical depression approaches eastern boundary of PAR, to be named “Rolly”

(Eagle News)–The tropical depression east of Central Luzon has maintained its strength as it moved towards the eastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it may enter PAR tomorrow morning or afternoon, and will be named “Rolly.”

By Saturday, the Tropical depression, PAGASA said, will begin to move generally west while moving towards Bicol Region.

So far, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was located 1960 kilometers east of the main island group, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours.

It will continue to intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon category prior to landfall, PAGASA said.