Tropical cyclone wind signals raised over parts of Luzon as “Maring” moves to exit PAR

(Eagle News) — Tropical cyclone wind signals remain hoisted over parts of Luzon with Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 2, as “Maring” moves over 315 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon) Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province,

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

The following, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

The weather bureau said heavy to intense rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Ifugao, Abra, and Mountain Province.

Moderate to heavy rains are also possible over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and the rest Central Luzon.

According to PAGASA, because of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “Maring,” monsoon rains are possible over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON in the next 24 hours.

“Maring” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the day.