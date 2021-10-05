Tropical cyclone wind signals lifted as TD “Lannie” accelerates while traversing West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as “Lannie” accelerates while traversing the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains, however, are still likely over Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands, with the center of Tropical Depression “Lannie” estimated 380 km west of Coron, Palawan or 465 km west of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

“Lannie,” PAGASA said, is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, the rest of MIMAROPA, Aurora, and Ilocos Norte.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to rough seas will prevail over the rest of coastal waters of the country.

“Lannie” is forecast to continue moving west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning.