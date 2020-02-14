Trillanes to post bail in conspiracy to commit sedition case next week

(Eagle News)–Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday, Feb. 14, said he intends to post bail for the conspiracy to commit sedition case against him.

In a statement, Trillanes said he will do this “once I arrive in Manila late next week.”

“I am out of the country as of the moment for a series of engagements,” he said.

“I will face this case just as I have faced all the other harassment cases (President Rodrigo) Duterte’s minions have filed against me,” he added.

Apart from Trillanes, ordered arrested by a Quezon City court were Peter Joemel Advincula, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Villanueva Ong, Flaviano Villanueva, priest Robert Alejo, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto, Boom Enriquez and “Monique.”

Bail was set at P10,000.

The charges stem from the videos of Advincula alias “Bikoy,” a yellow-hooded character who alleged President Rodrigo Duterte’s family and friends were involved in the illegal drug trade. With a report from Meanne Corvera