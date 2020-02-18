Trillanes posts bail in conspiracy to commit sedition case

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday, Feb. 18, posted bail in the conspiracy to commit sedition case against him.

Trillanes posted the P10,000 bail before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138, a day after Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy,” his co-accused, posted bail in the same case.

Apart from Trillanes and Advincula, indicted were priests Flaviano Villanueva and Albert Alejo, Yoly Villanueva Ong, Boom Enriquez. Jonnell Sanggalang, JM Saracho, dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto, Vicente Romano and a certain “Monique.”

The case stems from the “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos that implicated President Rodrigo Duterte’s family and friends in the illegal drug trade.

Advincula admitted he was the “Bikoy” who made the allegations in the videos that went viral, later revealing they were part of a destabilization plot against Duterte.

Advincula applied for inclusion in the Witness Protection Program, but he later backed out citing the restrictions imposed on him and his family, his lawyer Larry Gadon said.