Tricycles to start plying Pasig roads on May 18

(Eagle News)–Tricycles can start plying Pasig roads on Monday, May 18.

The Pasig City government said this was after the Department of the Interior and Local Government approved the city’s guidelines for the same.

Under the guidelines presented by the national government last week, public transportation is still banned in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine such as Pasig.

Tricycles may, however, be used but subject to rules approved by the DILG and the local government.

According to the Pasig government, only one passenger is allowed to ride a tricycle, except in instances one sick person needs the assistance of another.

There shall be a barrier between the tricycle driver and the passenger.

Private tricycles may also ply the roads provided they put up a sign that says “Not for Hire.”

Tricycles, which shall operate from 5 a.m. to midnight, should be disinfected at least twice a day.

The Pasig government said it would provide the disinfectants to the city’s tricycle associations.

Earlier, the national government scolded Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto for allowing the use of tricycles for medical workers during the enhanced community quarantine when all public transportation was supposed to be banned.

Sotto apologized and recalled his directive.

(Eagle News Service)