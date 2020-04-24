Travel restrictions to stand during ECQ extension, but bureau “on standby,” Immigration bureau says

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration on Friday, April 24, said the travel restrictions that were imposed for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine will stand during the extension in selected areas, including Metro Manila.

In a statement, Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said the entry of foreign nationals is still “highly restricted,” with only Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, accredited foreign government and international organization officials, and foreign airlines crew allowed entry into the country.

Only foreign nationals, permanent residents and student visa holders abroad and Overseas Filipino Workers are allowed to exit the country.

Morente said the bureau was, however, “on standby to implement any changes in travel restrictions, as deemed necessary by the President upon recommendation by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force).”

“This is a sacrifice we must all take in order to ensure that we flatten the curve and prevent the further spread of this virus,” Morente said.