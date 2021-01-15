Travel restrictions covering 32 countries now in effect until January 31

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has extended the effectivity of travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of new COVID-19 virus variants there.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the restrictions, which were supposed to be lifted today, are now in effect until January 31.

The following countries are covered by the restrictions:

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

China (including Hong Kong)

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United States

United Kingdom

Portugal

India

Finland

Norway

Oman

Jordan

Brazil

Austria

Pakistan

Jamaica

Luxembourg

The decision to extend came after the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the UK COVID-19 virus variant was already in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from a brief trip to Dubai.

Filipinos from these countries are allowed to enter the country but should undergo screening for COVID-19 and be quarantined for 14 days regardless of a negative COVID-19 test result.