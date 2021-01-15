Travel restrictions covering 32 countries now in effect until January 31

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has extended the effectivity of travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of new COVID-19 virus variants there.
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the restrictions, which were supposed to be lifted today, are now in effect until January 31.
The following countries are covered by the restrictions:
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- China (including Hong Kong)
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Oman
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Austria
- Pakistan
- Jamaica
- Luxembourg
The decision to extend came after the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the UK COVID-19 virus variant was already in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from a brief trip to Dubai.
Filipinos from these countries are allowed to enter the country but should undergo screening for COVID-19 and be quarantined for 14 days regardless of a negative COVID-19 test result.