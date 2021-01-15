Featured News, National

Travel restrictions covering 32 countries now in effect until January 31

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has extended the effectivity of travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of new COVID-19 virus variants there.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the restrictions, which were supposed to be lifted today, are now in effect until January 31.

The following countries are covered by the restrictions:

  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Israel
  • The Netherlands
  • China (including Hong Kong)
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • South Korea
  • South Africa
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • United States
  • United Kingdom
  • Portugal
  • India
  • Finland
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Jordan
  • Brazil
  • Austria
  • Pakistan
  • Jamaica
  • Luxembourg

The decision to extend came after the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the UK COVID-19 virus variant was already in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from a brief trip to Dubai.

Filipinos from these countries are allowed to enter the country but  should undergo screening for COVID-19 and be quarantined for 14 days regardless of a negative COVID-19 test result.

