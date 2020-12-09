Trade Secretary Lopez tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 9, Lopez said the result was based on a swab test he took over the weekend after exposure to an individual who tested positive on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

He said he was so far, however, asymptomatic and was now “in full isolation.”

Lopez is the fourth Cabinet official to test positive for COVID-19.

The others were Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

Of the three, Año tested positive twice.

All three have since recovered.