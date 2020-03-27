Tourism Secretary Romulo-Puyat to undergo self-quarantine

(Eagle News) — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has announced she would be going on self-quarantine.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, this was since Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

She said she was in a meeting with Santos on March 20.

According to Puyat, she will, however, forego undergoing the COVID-19 test since she was not currently exhibiting any symptoms “to save the limited supply of testing kits to people who truly need it.”

“By staying at home, I will not put anyone I come in contact with at risk. The safety of those around me is my priority,” she said.

She said this will “not stop me from doing my job.”

Department of Tourism staff members, she said, have been working remotely since the enhanced community quarantine was imposed on Luzon in March 17.