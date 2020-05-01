Total OFWs with COVID-19 abroad reach 1,677 with those still in hospitals at 1,025

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 33 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,677 as of Thursday, April 30.

“Today, the DFA confirms almost a total of 1,700 COVID-19 cases among our nationals abroad, of which are 33 new confirmed cases (10 DOH IHR verified), 17 new recoveries, and 2 new deaths”, the DFA said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries, recorded at 451, remains higher than the total number of deaths at 201.

The DFA added that per the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Situation Report as of yesterday, April 29, “Europe and Americas, both home to most of our OFWs, as the two regions with the highest total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe.”

Eagle News Service