Total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 5,230, more than half undergoing treatment

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, with the total number of confirmed cases at 5,230 as of Tuesday, June 2.

Of this number, more than half, or 2,717, are still undergoing treatment.

Most of the OFW COVID cases are also in the Middle East/Africa region and in Europe, according to the DFA.

Middle East/Africa has a total of 3,258 cases, and 1,835 of whom are undergoing treatment.

This is followed by Europe with 821 cases, with 472 undergoing treatment.

The rest were from the Asia Pacific region and the Americas.

“With only a few countries across three major geographical regions reporting on the status of our people abroad today, the DFA confirms 12 new cases bringing the total number of Filipinos afflicted by COVID-19 at 5,230. ,” the DFA said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries is at 2,166, with new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Middle East regions.

Five (5) new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported from the Middle East, bringing the total to 347.

“Middle East and Europe still have the highest number of recorded Filipinos infected with COVID-19, Asia and the Pacific has fewest number of cases and highest in recoveries followed by Europe,” the DFA said.

On the other hand, the Americas still has the highest number of fatalities followed by Middle East.

Eagle News Service