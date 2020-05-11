Total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 2,195, with 260 deaths and 644 recoveries

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,195 as of Monday, May 11.

The Department also reported 7 new deaths, recorded from the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 260.

“Based on the reports received today, the DFA confirms that Europe and Middle East remains as the hotspots of confirmed cases among our nationals abroad.”, the DFA said in a statement.

Two new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number to 644.

According to the DFA, “most recoveries are reported in the Asia and Pacific at 239 cases, and most number of deaths at 142 in the Americas.”

