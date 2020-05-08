Total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos breach 2,100 mark: DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 218 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,140 as of Friday, May 8.

The Department also reported 22 new deaths, mostly recorded in the Middle East, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 244.

“These sudden increases compared to yesterday’s figures are due to limitations on the release of daily verified reports on foreign nationals afflicted with COVID-19 in most countries in the said region”, the DFA said in a statement.

However, “the total number of Filipinos who recovered from COVID-19 at 574 remains more than twice than the total fatalities”, comprising about 27% of the total confirmed cases, despite the decrease in the daily rate of recoveries.

Eagle News Service