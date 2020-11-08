“Tonyo” intensifies into tropical storm, leaves PAR

(Eagle News)– “Tonyo” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Tonyo” intensified into a tropical storm before leaving PAR at 4 a.m.

It is expected to continue moving generally west over the West Philippine Sea toward the southern portion of Vietnam, where it is likely to make landfall tomorrow morning or afternoon.

“Tonyo,” however, is still forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands.

The easterlies enhanced by “Tonyo” and Tropical Depression “Ulysses” east of Surigao del Sur will bring moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON.

The northeast monsoon enhanced by “Tonyo” will also bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to “Tonyo” and over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales and the northern seaboards of mainland Cagayan due to the enhanced northeast monsoon.

Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacraft.

“Tonyo” will also bring moderate to rough seas over the western seaboards of Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and Palawan including Calamian Islands, PAGASA said.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.