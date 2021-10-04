To insulate PNP from partisan politics, Eleazar orders accounting of cops whose relatives are running in 2022 polls

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered an accounting of PNP personnel whose relatives would seek an elective post in the 2022 polls.

In a statement, Eleazar said he issued the order to all chiefs of police to ensure no policeman engages in partisan politics.

He said policemen assigned in areas where their relatives are seeking an elective post will be reassigned to other areas.

“This is to ensure that any of our personnel would not be given the opportunity to intervene and likewise prevent speculations and allegations in the future that the PNP is engaging in partisan politics, especially at the local level,” Eleazar said.

He said the police organization would remain apolitical.

Any personnel found violating this will be held liable, Eleazar said.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2022 polls ends on Oct. 8.