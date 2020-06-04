Thunderstorm advisory raised over Tarlac, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Tarlac and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga within the next two hours.

PAGASA advised the public to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides.

“Keep monitoring for updates,” PAGASA said.