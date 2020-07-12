Thunderstorm advisory raised over Quezon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over the province within the next hours.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.