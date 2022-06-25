Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Southern Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Albay, Masbate (Monreal, Aloloy, Baleno, Mandaon, Burias Island), and Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla).

The same conditions are being experienced over Northern Samar, and Camarines Sur (Partido, Rinconda and 3rd District).

PAGASA said the conditions may persist within one to two hours.

All were advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with the hazards.