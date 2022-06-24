Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Oriental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Oriental Mindoro, particularly those covering the second district.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Earlier, the weather bureau said the easterlies were affecting the eastern section of the country.

As a result, cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected.