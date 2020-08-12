Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano and Dinapigue), and Aurora (Dilasag,Casiguran and Dinalungan) in Northern Luzon within 30 minutes to an hour.

The weather bureau said the same conditions are expected in parts of Mindanao–Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, Sarangani, and South Cotabato.

These conditions are being experienced in Agusan del Norte (RT Romualdez, Magallanes), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Prosperidad), Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Tandag, San Miguel, Cortes), Lanao del Norte (Sapad, Nunungan, SN Dimaporo), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak), Lanao del Sur (Balabagan, Malabang, Tubaran), Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon, Godod, Tampilisan), Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, San Pablo), Zamboanga Sibugay (Siay, Kabasalan, Buug, Mabuhay, Olutanga, Alicia), and Sulu.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dingalan and San Luis) and Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda).