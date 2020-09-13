Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Cagayan (Peñablanca and SantaAna) within 30 minutes to an hour.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are being experienced in Camiguin.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms and may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.