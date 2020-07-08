Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Misamis Occidental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Zamboanga del Norte within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Ludarat and Lanao del Norte.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.