Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao del Sur, Davao City, Davao del Norte, and South Cotabato within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur (Lingig), Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro (New Bataan), Davao Occidental, South Cotabato (General Santos, Polomolok, Tupi, T’boli, Tampakan), Sarangani (Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Malungon), and Sulu.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Earlier, the weather bureau said the Intertropical Convergence Zone was affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.