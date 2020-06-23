Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Iligan City, Lanao del Norte (Munai, Nunungan, Tangcal), South Cotabato (Lake Sebu), and Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Siocon), within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Bukidnon (Kalingan, Pangantucan, Kadingilan, Kibawe, Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Talakag), North Cotabato (Banisilan, Alamada, Carmen, Libungan, Aleosan, Kabacan), Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat (Kalamansig, Palimbang, Sen. Ninoy Aquino), Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Kumalarang, Lakewood) and Zamboanga Sibugay.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.