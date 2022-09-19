Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are affecting portions of Bukidnon (Sumilao), Lanao del Sur (Bubong, Maguing, Mulondo, Lumba-Bayabao), Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Concepcion, Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Jimenez), and Zamboanga del Norte (Salug, Gutalac).

The same conditions are affecting Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Labangan), Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Siay), North Cotabato (Magpet, Arakan), Davao City, Davao del Norte (Kapalong), Davao de Oro (Mawab, Maco, Nabunturan, New Bataan, Maragusan, Pantukan), Davao Oriental (Banaybanay, Lupon, Boston, Caraga), and Surigao del Norte (Claver).

Surigao del Sur (Cantilan), Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga), Davao del Norte (Samal), Davao Occidental (Malita), Sarangani (Malungon) and nearby areas are also expected to experience the same conditions.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.