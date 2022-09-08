Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Lanao del Norte, Iligan City, Bukidnon (Malitbog, Talakag, Impasug-ong, M. Fortich, Libona, Baungon, Malaybalay, Sanfernando, Quezon, Maramag, Kalilangan, Pangantucan, Valencia, Lantapan, Sumilao, Kitaotao), Misamis Oriental (portion of Cagayan de Oro Opol, El Salvador, Alubijid, Manticao, Jasaan, Balingasag, Claveria), Misamis Occidental (DV Chiongbian, Jimenez, Clarin, Sinacaban, Bonifacio, Tangub, Ozamis), and Agusan del Sur (Bayugan, Esperanza, SanLuis, LaPaz, Trento, Bunawan, Sta. Josefa).

The same conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., LeonT. Postigo, Gutalac, Baliguian, Siayan, Godod), and portions of Zamboanga Del Sur.

PAGASA said these may persist within two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Sultan Kudarat (Isulan), South Cotabato (Tampakan), Sarangani (Malungon), portions of Lanao del Sur, and North Cotabato (Alamada, Libungan, Carmen. Arakan, Matalam, Antipas).

The same conditions are being felt in Maguindanao (Barira, Buldon, Datu Unsay, Supi, Upi, Ampatuan, Talayan), Surigao del Sur (Tagbina, San Agustin), Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Las Nieves), and Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga), which may persist within two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued,” PAGASA said.