Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Magsaysay, Lugait, Manticao), Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-ong, Sumliao, Talakag, Kalilangan, Pangantucan, Valencia, ManoloFortich), portions of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental (SapangDalaga, Ozamis, Tudela, Tangub), and Agusan del Norte (Carmen, Nasipit).

The following conditions are also being experienced in Agusan del Sur (Trento), Lanao del Sur (Balindong, Bubong, Maguing, Kapai, Saguiaran, Marawi, Marantao, Pantar, Maranatao, Piagapo ), Zamboanga del Norte (La Libertad, Siayan, LeonBPostigo, Godod, Tampilisan, Liloy, Kalawit, Gutalac, Baliguian), Zamboanga del Sur (Sominot, Lakewood, Bayog, Tigbao, Pagadian, RamonMagsaysay, Aurora, Midsalip), and Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Naga, Siay, Dipolog, Buug, Imelda, Titay).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.