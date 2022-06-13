Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate to heavy rain showers with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Davao Occidental (Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Sarangani), Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz), and Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan, Maitum, Kiamba, Maasim).

PAGASA said the same conditions are affecting South Cotabato (Lake Sebu) and North Cotabato (Alamada, Libungan).

The weather bureau said these may affect nearby areas, which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.