Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to at times heavy rain showers with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro (Laak, Monkayo, Montevista), Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental (Manticao, Gingoog, Laguindingan), Iligan City, portions of Lanao del Norte (Kolambogan, Tubod, Sultan Naga, Dimaporo, Bacolod, Kauswagan, Linamon), Lanao del Sur, and Agusan del Sur (Veruela, Loreto, Sta. Josefa, Trento).

The same conditions are being experienced over Agusan del Norte (Las Nieves, Buenavista, Carmen), Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano, Chiongbian, Ozamis, Tangub), Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, La Libertad, Sapang Dalaga,Sergio Osmena Sr., Katipunan, Pres M. Roxas, Sindangan, Leon T. Postigo, Siayan), Zamboanga Sibugay (Buug), Sultan Kudarat (Lebak, Esperanza, Isulan), North Cotabato (Arakan, Antipas, Magpet, Banisilan, Alamada, Pres. Roxas, Kidapawan ), and Maguindanao (Datu Abdullah Sanki, Ampatuan).

PAGASA said these conditions may affect nearby areas which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.