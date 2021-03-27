Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to at times heavy rain showers are expected over portions of Davao del Norte ( San Isidro, New Corella, Tagum), Zamboanga Sibugay (Roseller Lim), Davao Occidental (Malita, DonMarcelino), and Surigao del Norte (Surigao City), within the next one to two hours.

Lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced over parts of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga), Davao de Oro (New Bataan, Mawab, Monkayo, Laak, Maco), Agusan del Sur (Trento, Sta. Josefa, Veruela, Bunawan), and Surigao del Sur (Lingig, Bayabas, Cagwait, Bislig).

The weather bureau said the conditions may affect nearby areas and may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

On Friday, the weather bureau said the dry season has officially started, with day-to-day weather expected to get warmer except for isolated rain showers.