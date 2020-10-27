Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Davao Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Sultan Kudarat (Lebak, Kalamansig), South Cotabato (Koronadal, Tampakan, Banga), Davao del Norte (Kapalong), Davao de Oro (Pantukan), Agusan del Sur (Veruela), Sulu, Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel), and Sarangani (Malungon, Alabel) within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, Davao Oriental, Iligan City, Misamis Oriental (portion of CagayandeOro, Claveria, Medina, Alubijid, Naawan), #lBukidnon (Talakag, Pangantucam, Kalilangan, Valencia, Libona, Baungon, ManoloFortich), Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga City, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.