Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected in Zamboanga City, Cotabato City, Maguindanao (Parang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah T. Sinsuat), Lanao del Sur (Malabang, Balabagan, Kapatagan), and Sarangani (Kiamba) within 30 minutes to 2 hours.

The same conditions are being experienced in Moro Gulf, Sulu, Tawi tawi, Zamboanga del Norte (Sirawai, Sibuco), and Zamboanga del Sur (Dinas).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.